regular-article-logo Friday, 20 June 2025

Nasa again delays Axiom-4 launch with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on board

The space agency needs additional time to continue evaluating International Space Station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory’s Zvezda service module, it said

PTI Published 20.06.25, 06:10 AM
Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla File picture

NASA has put off Sunday’s launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station and a new date will be announced in the coming days.

“NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days,” Axiom Space said in a statement.

The space agency needs additional time to continue evaluating International Space Station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory’s Zvezda service module, it said.

Because of the space station’s interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data, the Axiom Space statement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

