Naveen Patnaik joins Jan Sampark Yatra on birthday, pledges continued service to Odisha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday joined his party’s Jan Sampark Yatra — the statewide outreach exercise launched on October 9 — coinciding with his 79th birthday.

Reiterating his bond with Odisha, Naveen said he would dedicate his life to serving the state and its people.

“I have always been with you and will continue to be. I will serve Odisha till the very end,” he said, addressing supporters at Ganga Nagar slum under the Ekamra

Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency.

Thousands lined the streets to greet the former chief minister, who still remains the most popular political figure in the state despite the BJD’s loss in last year’s Assembly elections. Women adorned the streets to welcome him as chants of “Naveen Babu zindabad” filled the air.

The month-long programme, which will continue till November 9, aims to highlight the BJD government’s people-centric policies during its 24 years in power and expose what the party calls the “failures” of the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government.

Addressing the gathering, Naveen said: “Biju Janata Dal is the party that always identifies with its people. It reflects people’s power. Service to people is our main mantra.” He urged party workers to dedicate themselves to public service.

Beginning his speech with the chant “Jai Jagannath,” Naveen quickly struck an emotional chord. People showered flowers on him and several were seen in tears.

“We will bring Naveen Babu to power again,” said Ratna Prava Swain, 56, who joined the rally.

Later, Naveen visited the SOS Children’s Village NGO in Khandagiri to celebrate his birthday with children, cutting a cake and advising them to lead a simple life. “I am happy to celebrate my birthday with the children,” he said.

This was Naveen’s first major public appearance since his illness earlier this year. After returning from Mumbai on July 12, he had been largely confined to his residence, Naveen Nivas. Party sources confirmed that he would campaign in Nuapada for BJD candidate and former minister Snehangini Chhuria in the upcoming bypoll.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who wished Naveen over the phone, flew to Nuapada on Thursday, where BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was scheduled to file his nomination. The son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia deferred it to October 18 on his spiritual guru’s advice.