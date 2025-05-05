MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nainital school posts 0% pass rate in 10 boards, probe ordered after student fails all subjects

It has earned the unwanted distinction of being the only government school in the state with a zero pass percentage in the class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on April 19

PTI Published 05.05.25, 12:44 PM
Representational Image

A higher secondary school in Okhalkanda block of Nainital district has recorded zero pass percentage in the class 10 state board examination, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

The Government Higher Secondary School in Bhadrakot had just one class 10 student who appeared in the board examination and failed in all the subjects.

It has earned the unwanted distinction of being the only government school in the state with a zero pass percentage in the class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on April 19.

When contacted, Nainital Chief Education Officer Govind Jaiswal said he will investigate the matter, and action will be taken accordingly.

The school had seven teachers teaching arts, mathematics, science, Hindi, English and social sciences. However, the arts teacher was transferred to another school recently.

Last year, a total of seven students were enrolled in the school from classes six to 10. Of these, there were two students each in classes six and seven and one student each in classes eight, nine and 10.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

