Nadia para falls to firing by militants in J&K: 'Sacrifice' calls for unity, silences hate

A para commando from Bengal died fighting militants in Jammu’s Udhampur district on Thursday, in a third gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday’s attack in Pahalgam killed 25 tourists and a local ponywallah.

The army identified the soldier as Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh.

Several social media users flagged the Nadia man’s Muslim identity to castigate Right-wing commentators who have been portraying Muslims as enemies over the selective killings by the militantsin Pahalgam.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps said the army and the police had launched a joint operation in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants.

“Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our #Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” the army posted on X.

“#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks salute #Braveheart Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme #sacrifice during a counter #terror #operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief.”

The army said the operation was continuing.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said Shaikh was from Patharghata village in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, which she represents. “God bless his brave soul,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration and the BJP saluted Shaikh’s sacrifice. The Jammu and Kashmir BJP said the soldier’s unmatched courage and the valour displayed by his team would always be remembered.

Some social media users pointed to Shaikh’s faith to try and shame those spewing communal hatred.

“Even as some fight over Hindu-Muslim, Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF made the supreme sacrifice today fighting Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Udhampur,” Snehesh Alex Philip, a defence journalist, wrote.