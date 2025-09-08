Mystery of 'VVIP visit' to Manipur resolved: PM Modi likely to visit state on September 13

The suspense over the identity of the “VVIP” scheduled to visit Manipur later this month has lifted — it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will tour the state for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023.

The state BJP on Sunday issued a notice calling for an emergency meeting on Monday morning in connection with the “Honourable Prime Minister’s Manipur Visit”. A government notification after the first preparatory meeting on August 30 had merely spoken about a “VVIP visit”.

The notice issued by the BJP’s state office in Imphal states that “an emergency joint meeting of state office-bearers, spokespersons, state morcha presidents & district presidents of BJP, Manipur Pradesh, will be held on September 8 from 11am with state unit president A. Sharda Devi in the chair”.

No date or month was mentioned in the BJP notice but a party office-bearer later told The Telegraph they were informed by the party’s central office in Delhi on Sunday that the visit was likely on September 13.

“We don’t have any other details. Things will become clearer after Monday’s meeting,” he said.

The notice, issued by Manipur BJP general secretary L. Deben Singh, requested the office-bearers “to make it convenient to attend the meeting without fail”.

Governor A.K. Bhalla held a meeting with government officials and BJP MLAs on Sunday.

Modi is scheduled to visit Mizoram and Assam on September 13 and 14. He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line from Lammual in Aizawl on September 13.

In Guwahati, he is to participate in the Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebrations. He will visit Mangaldoi and Numaligarh on September 14.

Modi is likely to be in Tripura on September 22 to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple.

According to the August 30 official communique, the “VVIP” is expected to address meetings in Meitei-majority Imphal and Kuki-Zo-populated Churachandpur.

‘An insult’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the proposed trip would be a “non-visit” by Modi.

He posted on X: “The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours — yes just 3 hours — in the state. What does he hopeto accomplish by such a rushed trip?

“This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months. Sept 13 will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur.”