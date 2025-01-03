'My parents accept me now': Transgender traffic assistants open up on 'wonderful' turnabout

From seeking alms on city roads to managing traffic at the same places, it has been an incredible journey of empowerment for 39 transgenders in Hyderabad who have been inducted as traffic assistants to help the city police.

The transgenders, who have been appointed on a pilot basis, say they now get respect from citizens in contrast to the severe discrimination and insults they faced in the past.

"It is wonderful that we manage traffic at places where we used to beg in the past," Nisha, a transgender traffic assistant, told PTI on Friday.

Nisha, who works at Patny Centre here, thanked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the opportunity given to the transgender community.

Nisha, who studied up to Intermediate, recalled facing discrimination from society at large, in college, with friends and even parents.

"My parents did not accept me. But, they accepted me now. My friends used to avoid me. But, now they message me and keep in touch. After I got the job, my relations and others are appreciating. It is a wonder. I cannot describe in words," Nisha said.

Sana, another traffic assistant, said it is a matter of pride for them that they get respect from citizens, while people earlier used to hesitate to even speak to them.

P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told PTI that the transgender traffic assistants are doing good and that there are no complaints or there is anything abnormal since they have been inducted about 10 days ago.

It will take some time for them to get professional acumen. They want to get integrated with society and do well, he said.

It all began when CM Reddy asked officials in November to appoint transgender persons as traffic volunteers at high-traffic areas in the city.

During a meeting with officials, he said the services of transgenders should be utilised like home guards at traffic signals to prevent traffic violations.

He told the officials to finalise a special dress code for transgenders and also salary along the lines of home guards.

While the CM on December 6, 2024, handed over 'enrolment papers' to the transgender persons who have been selected, they were formally inducted as traffic assistans on December 22.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand had earlier said transgenders face alienation even within their families and society. The state government had issued an order to inducting the transgenders as traffic assistants, he said.

According to him, about 100 transgenders had applied for the posts and 44 of them were shortlisted after a selection process, including physical tests, while 39 successfully completed training.

