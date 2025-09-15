‘My father could have been saved’: son after finance ministry official dies in BMW crash near Delhi

A senior Union Finance Ministry official was killed and three people, including his wife, were injured when a BMW allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Navjot Singh, 52, was Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and a resident of Hari Nagar. Singh was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife when the collision occurred.

On Monday, Delhi Police told ANI: “A case u/s 281/125B/105/238 BNS was registered. During the investigation, FSL Team and Crime Team inspected the accident site. Both the accident vehicles BMW and motorcycle are also inspected. The accused woman and her husband are still admitted in the hospital. They are in the business of making horse leather saddles, seats, covers, belts etc. Further investigation is on.”

BNS Section 238 pertains to causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to shield an offender.

According to police, three PCR calls were received in the afternoon on Sunday, about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan–Delhi Cantt stretch. A police team arrived to find a BMW X5 lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the divider.

Eyewitnesses told investigators that a woman was driving the BMW when it struck Singh’s motorcycle from behind. Both Singh and his wife were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the couple travelling in the BMW.

The car’s front portion was mangled due to the impact, witnesses added.

Police later confirmed that Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while his wife, 50, remains under treatment.

The BMW driver and her husband, residents of Gurugram who run a leather business making saddles, seats, covers and belts, were also injured in the crash and admitted to hospital.

Their statements are yet to be recorded.

Mohammad Gulfan, who took the injured to the hospital, said, “I run a loading vehicle and was coming from the Dhaula Kuan side when I saw a few people injured in the accident. They were serious. I didn’t wait for the ambulance - others were making videos but weren’t helping".

"With the help of one uncle, I took them all to a hospital in Azadpur. After 20–25 minutes, the doctor declared Navjot Singh dead. His wife was also severely injured. She gave me an address, so I came here to see their family. I tried to save all of them, but couldn’t…”, he told PTI.

A senior officer quoted by PTI said, “The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance.”

Traffic in the area was disrupted but later restored after the damaged vehicles were removed.

Singh’s son alleged negligence both in transporting his parents and in their treatment at the hospital.

“My parents were travelling on a bike, and around 1 pm, they were at Dhaula Kuan. A BMW X5, driven by a girl, hit them. They were taken to a hospital 22 km away from the accident spot. If they had been taken to a nearby hospital, my father could have been saved,” he told PTI.

He further claimed that while the BMW driver’s husband, who had minor injuries, was admitted immediately, his mother was left sitting in the hospital lobby despite serious injuries.

“My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur,” he told PTI Videos.

“Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain,” he added.

The family later shifted Singh’s wife to Venkateshwara Hospital for further treatment. “My mother, who is a teacher, is devastated and so are we,” he said.

Colleagues in government service expressed grief over Singh’s death.

Central Secretariat Services Forum president Udit Arya posted on X: “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Navjyot Singh sir who tragically lost his life in the accident. @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice, please ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the bereaved family. May they find strength during this difficult time.”