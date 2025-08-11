Mumbai police provide security for Kapil Sharma post firing at his restaurant in Canada

The Mumbai police have provided security for comedian Kapil Sharma in the wake of the firing at his café in Canada, a senior police official said on Monday.

Police have provided adequate security to Sharma, ensuring his safety, he said, without divulging any details about the arrangement.

Police sources revealed that the threat is not limited to incidents abroad as the warnings also point to a possible attack in India. Relevant security agencies are closely monitoring the matter to ensure law and order is maintained.

On August 8, shots were fired at Sharma’s recently-opened restaurant — Kap's Cafe — in Surrey, British Columbia, for the second time in less than a month.

The establishment was similarly targeted on July 10, following which the Mumbai police had visited the comedian's residence in Oshiwara.

In both cases, no injuries were reported, but the repeated attacks have raised serious security concerns.

After last month’s attack, the Mumbai police had visited the building where comedian Sharma resides in the city's Oshiwara area. The purpose of the visit was to confirm the address of Sharma's residence, a senior official had told PTI.

The 43-year-old comedian, known for his popular television show The Kapil Sharma Show, opened the cafe on July 4, 2025.

Sources said Sharma has been in touch with Canadian authorities and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Following the attack, Sharma and his team issued a statement expressing shock over the incident, asserting that they would not be intimidated by such acts but face them with courage.

The Canadian police had taken action in the matter, and Kapil had expressed his gratitude for their prompt response.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the daylight attack on Kapil's cafe and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene immediately. The AICWA also penned a note on social media, calling the second attack a “calculated assault on the Indian film industry, its freedom, and its dignity".