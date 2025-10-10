‘Violence against Dalits across country’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra links Haryana IPS officer death, attack on CJI Gavai

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday connected the death of senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar to incidents like the show-throwing attempt at Chief Justice of India B.R Gavai and highlighted violence against Dalits across the country under the BJP’s rule.

“The entire country is shocked by the suicide of Haryana's IPS officer Y. Pooran Kumar ji, who was troubled by caste-based harassment. The ongoing chain of injustice, atrocities, and violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying,” the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle in Hindi.

She connected the IPS officer’s death to other recent incidents including the murder of Hariom Valimiki in Raebareli and the attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court.

These incidents prove that the BJP’s rule has become a curse for Dalits, Priyanka said.

"First, the murder of Hariom Valmiki ji in Raebareli, then the insult to the Chief Justice, and now the suicide of a senior officer—this proves that BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. Whether it is an ordinary citizen or someone in a high position, if they belong to the Dalit community, injustice and inhumanity do not leave them alone. If this is the condition of Dalits in high positions, just imagine the circumstances in which the common Dalit society must be living," she wrote.

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli lynched Valimiki on October 2 after “mistaking” him for a thief.

And a lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai during court proceedings. The Supreme Court chose not to take legal action against the lawyer, though he later made several remarks defending his conduct.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had said the suicide of the Haryana IPS officer was a symbol of "deepening social poison".

"The suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar is a symbol of the deepening social poison that is crushing humanity in the name of caste," Rahul wrote on X. He claimed the IPS officer had to "endure humiliation and oppression" because of his caste.

"When an IPS officer has to endure humiliation and oppression because of his caste - imagine the circumstances in which an ordinary Dalit citizen must be living," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Chandigarh Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the death of officer Y. Puran Kumar. "An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations are underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement.

The body of Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was recently posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria, was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the basement of his Sector 11 house.

According to the 'final note', left behind by the deceased, Kumar named "senior officers" from the state and detailed "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years.

Kumar named a few officers and wrote they blatantly misused their official positions and authority. He was compelled to kill himself, the IPS officer reportedly wrote in his suicide note.

His bureaucrat wife, Amneet P. Kumar, who rushed to Chandigarh from Japan where she was a part of a Haryana government delegation, on Wednesday alleged that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

Kumar's wife on Friday wrote to the police questioning "incomplete information" in it, and asked for it to be amended "to accurately reflect the names of all accused".

She said "the names of the accused persons have not been mentioned clearly, and the document lacks the necessary details required for a fair and transparent probe".

"As per my complaint, the names of the accused (1) (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur (2) Narendra Bijarniya (Rohtak SP) persons have not been entered in the FIR, that was trigger point for his suicide," she wrote.

"As per the prescribed FIR document format, all the accused should be clearly listed under Columns No 7. It is therefore requested that the FIR be amended to accurately reflect the names of all accused individuals in the proper section," Amneet wrote.

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala described the case as a “forced suicide” and termed it “both shocking and deeply tragic.”