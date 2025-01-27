Mumbai Police conduct search operation in Bengal, arrest woman in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Mumbai Police on Monday conducted a search operation in West Bengal’s Nadia district and arrested a woman in connection with the attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, he said.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday.

"A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," the source in West Bengal Police told PTI.

The woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was known to the arrested Bangladeshi, Shariful Fakir. "Fakir had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in north Bengal and got in touch with this woman. She is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," he said.

In the early hours of January 16, Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his wounds. He was released from the hospital on January 21.

