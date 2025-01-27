MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 27 January 2025

Mumbai Police conduct search operation in Bengal, arrest woman in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman

PTI Published 27.01.25, 04:22 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Mumbai Police on Monday conducted a search operation in West Bengal’s Nadia district and arrested a woman in connection with the attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-member team of Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday.

"A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," the source in West Bengal Police told PTI.

The woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was known to the arrested Bangladeshi, Shariful Fakir. "Fakir had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in north Bengal and got in touch with this woman. She is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," he said.

In the early hours of January 16, Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his wounds. He was released from the hospital on January 21.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Saif Ali Khan Attack Saif Ali Khan Mumbai Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Does Union minister Suresh Prabhu believe he was shunted out of rail ministry by ‘lobby’?

BJP leader reposts a reply to online complaint about IRCTC website problems and it is bound to prompt the question of tussles within the Narendra Modi government
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

BJP, RSS want a pre-independence like situation in country where rich will have all the rights

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT