Mumbai Monorail train stuck between two stations due to power failure, at least 100 passengers inside

A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid downpour on Tuesday evening with fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, officials said.

Mumbai has been battered by rains for the last two days, throwing normal life in the metropolis out of gear.

The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, they said.

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release.

Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass, officials said.

Some media reports claimed passengers had been stuck for an over an hour, while engineers tried to open carriages. NDTV reported that at least 100 passengers are stuck inside.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd issued a statement on the matter, saying that the maintenance teams were working to resolve the issue.

“One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly. For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority,” the MMOC statement on X read.

Mumbai received a record rainfall of nearly 300 mm, while a rise in the Mithi river level triggered evacuation of 400-500 people as the second straight day of downpour on Tuesday severely disrupted road, rail traffic and crippled normal life.

Flooded streets which resembled rivers at several places, stranded commuters and vehicles struggling to navigate the inundated roads once again highlighted the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains.

At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport. Airlines informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently.

According to sources, six flights of IndiGo and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The IMD said widespread rainfall was very likely over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra's ghat regions, with heavy to very heavy showers at several places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

The city received 37 per cent of its average August rainfall during the 54-hour period from 8.30 am on August 17 to 2:30 pm on Tuesday (August 19), said a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.