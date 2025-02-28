Mumbai Airport parking goes cashless: FASTag, UPI, and card payments take over

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has made parking at its Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) almost entirely cashless to reduce congestion and speed up entry and exit.

Passengers must now use FASTag, UPI, debit, or credit cards, with cash payments restricted to designated kiosks.

The transition aims to provide a seamless experience, with all customer lanes equipped with FASTag-enabled counters. This allows automated payments, eliminating the need for manual receipts or card swipes.

Currently, 66 per cent of users rely on FASTag, while 10-15 per cent opt for UPI or card payments. Only five per cent pre-book parking slots, and cash transactions are steadily declining, per a release.

An airport spokesperson said the move aligns with the airport’s focus on efficiency, transparency, and sustainability through digital innovation.

“CSMIA’s shift to a digital payment system at the MLCP reflects its commitment to offering modern, efficient parking experience,” he added.

With 85 per cent of passengers already using digital payment methods, the airport is working with stakeholders to phase out cash entirely.

While digital payments promise a quicker and hassle-free experience, passengers still opting for cash must now make payments at central kiosks before exiting.