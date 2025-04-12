MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 April 2025

MP gets new Ambedkar Wildlife Sanctuary ahead of April 14 birth anniversary

With this, the state, which is known for its tiger reserves, has 25 wildlife sanctuaries

PTI Published 12.04.25, 11:54 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a 258.64 sq km area in Sagar district as a wildlife sanctuary named after Dr B R Ambedkar, an official said.

The government on Friday issued a notification about the formation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement has come ahead of Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, celebrated on April 14.

With this, the state, which is known for its tiger reserves, has 25 wildlife sanctuaries.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a statement, said that the formation of the new sanctuary will bolster conservation efforts and promote forests and wildlife.

He said that besides strengthening the ecosystem, the new sanctuary will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities for locals.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyran will spread across 258.64 sq km of reserved forest area of the North Sagar forest division, Tehsil Banda and Shahgarh forest in Sagar district.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In the US-China trade fight, President Donald Trump’s weakness comes into focus

Xi Jinping, who rules with absolute authority, has shown he is willing to let the Chinese people endure hardship. President Trump revealed he has limits
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

BJP-RSS wants to erase Dalit-Bahujan history at every step, trying to hide real truth of injustice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT