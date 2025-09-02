Congress MP on hunger strike as Centre stalls education funds to three states

A Congress MP from Tamil Nadu is on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the Centre’s withholding of funds to Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Kerala under a key education scheme after the states refused to implement a separate central programme.

Sasikanth Senthil, representing the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, started his fast on August 29 in his office in Tiruvallur. He was admitted to a hospital a day later, but he has continued his fast.

The education ministry has stopped releasing funds to the three states under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme since 2023-24, citing their reluctance to implement the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme.

The SSA is a key scheme for improving school infrastructure and standards to comply with the requirements mandated under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, which makes education a right of every child in the 6-14 years age group.

PM-SHRI aims to develop select schools in every state by providing equipment and facilities. The states are supposed to sign agreements with the ministry to implement the scheme. The schools selected under the scheme will have to prefix their names with “PM”, a condition that some states find politically motivated.

In a short video posted on X on Monday, Senthil said it was a crime to withhold funds for children’s education.

“This is the fourth day of my fast, demanding the rightful funds for education for Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Kerala. I am determined to continue even though doctors are very worried and they are pushing me to terminate the fast. I think I have taken up an important issue. I want to push it as much as possible,” Senthil said.