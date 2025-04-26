MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
More than 450 Bangladeshis held in Ahmedabad crackdown on illegal immigrants, deportation likely

The police carried out a combing operation in different localities in the wee hours of the day and rounded up foreign immigrants who were residing in the city illegally, said Ajit Rajian, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch

PTI Published 26.04.25, 01:02 PM
Immigrants detained in Ahmedabad

More than 450 immigrants, most of them from Bangladesh, allegedly residing illegally in Ahmedabad, were detained after a combing operation in different parts of the city on Saturday, police said.

The police carried out a combing operation in different localities in the wee hours of the day and rounded up foreign immigrants who were residing in the city illegally, said Ajit Rajian, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch.

"More than 450 illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, have been detained and are being interrogated. If found without valid documents, they will be deported," he said.

Rajian said the operation was carried out jointly by the Ahmedabad crime branch, special operations group, economic offences wing, and police personnel from Zone 6 and police headquarters.

He said the detainees have been kept at Kankaria football ground for further action.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

