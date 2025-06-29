‘Morality’ row over zumba in Kerala schools, LDF government ready to talk to Muslim bodies

Some Muslim organisations have opposed the Kerala government’s decision to introduce zumba exercises in state-run schools, saying these workouts are usually done wearing “minimal clothing” and go against “moral values”.

General education minister V. Sivankutty has clarified that the schoolchildren will be adhering to a dress code while doing the exercises, which involve cardio and Latin-inspired dance.

He has described the objections as divisive and confirmed that the Left Democratic Front government will not be “cowed” and will go ahead with its decision. He has added that the government is ready to talk to the Muslim bodies.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an organisation of Muslim scholars that supports the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), on Friday declared that zumba exercises were against “morality”.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front — the Opposition alliance where the IUML is the second-largest partner — too has objected to the government decision.

The state government had decided to introduce zumba in its schools from the June academic year to support students’ mental health and as part of a campaign against drugs. There’s been a spurt in drug cases among Kerala’s youth.

On school reopening day earlier this month, a mega zumba display was held in Thiruvananthapuram that involved students swaying to zumba beats.

Sivankutty told reporters on Saturday that some people had objected to zumba, yoga and aerobics at government schools.

“Such objections are more deadly than the drugs, and would only help create divisions,” he said.

“When sports exercises like zumba is launched, a dress code is put into practice. None of us has asked the students to wear skimpy clothes. We are ready to address the misunderstanding and hold discussions with the Muslim organisations. But that doesn’t mean we are going to be cowed by pressure.”

Samastha leader Nasar Faizy Koodathai said the zumba initiative went against the “moral conscience” of many students. In a Facebook post on Friday, he urged the state government to focus on improving the existing physical training programmes.

“Zumba is reportedly a style of dance where people wear minimal clothing and dance together to music. If the government mandates even older children to do this, it is objectionable,” he wrote.

“Instead of improving the existing physical training, such indecencies should not be enforced.”

Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, the youth wing of the Samastha, too posted that “zumba dance is against moral values”.

Manjalamkuzhi Ali, senior MLA from the IUML, told The Telegraph that the party was yet to discuss the controversy.

“There will be voices for and against the introduction of zumba in state-run schools. But in all likelihood, the IUML will endorse the stand taken by the Samastha,” Ali said.

A woman IUML leader had earlier welcomed the Left government’s decision to introduce zumba exercises in the schools.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan of the Congress has, however, said the zumba initiative must not be forcibly implemented. He has urged the government to talk to the Muslim organisations.