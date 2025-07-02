Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on July 21, continue till August 21: Kiren Rijiju

The government on Wednesday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, a week longer than planned earlier, signalling a heavy legislative agenda.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's proposal to convene the Session from July 21 to August 21.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week.

The longer duration of the session comes amid the government's plans to bring in key legislations, including one to facilitate the entry of the private sector in the atomic energy domain.

The government is planning to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act and the Atomic Energy Act to implement the announcement in the Union Budget to open up the nuclear sector for private players.

The opposition has been demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor -- the strike on terror sites in Pakistan by the Indian armed forces in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The opposition parties have also been demanding answers from the government on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict to avert a nuclear war.

The government has rejected Trump's claims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling him, during a phone call last month, that India has never accepted mediation and would not ever accept it in future.

Modi also told Trump that the decision to end military action came after Pakistan -- facing heavy damage to nine of its key air bases -- requested a ceasefire through existing military communication channels.

