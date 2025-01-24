Mohan Majhi’s scheme makeover to ‘wipe out’ BJD legacy in bid to project itself as better option

The Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha has been rebranding schemes launched by the previous BJD regime in a bid to project itself as a better option than its predecessor.

Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha (Developed Village, Developed Odisha), the latest scheme rebranded by the Majhi government, got the cabinet’s nod on Wednesday.

The scheme, which has been remodelled based on Naveen-led government’s flagship rural scheme “Ama Odisha Nabina Odisha”, will focus on building rural road infrastructure, creation of civic amenities and the improvement of sports and educational infrastructure to boost tourism at the rural level.

Under this scheme, the BJP government, which replaced the 24-year-old BJD regime, will spend around ₹5,000 crore in the next five years. The aim is to create long-lasting assets for rural communities.

The Gram Sabhas will be entrusted with the job to prepare a five-year perspective plan and annual-action plan for the development of the areas under

their jurisdiction.

The Majhi government has also decided to set up model schools under Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya based on the Naveen government’s “Mo School Mo Abhijan”, which has been changed to “Panchasakha Sikshya Setu”, in all the 6,794 panchayats of the state.

The state government will spend around ₹11,939.41 crore on the scheme over the next five years. Each model school will get at least ₹1 crore and the assistance may be increased to ₹5 crore depending on the size of the school and enrolment of students..

The Majhi government embarked on the rebranding spree soon after coming to power, mainly with the aim of obliterating the legacy of Naveen’s father Biju Patnaik, after whom a large number of welfare schemes had been named by the previous regime.

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana became Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, Biju Pucca Ghar scheme became Antyoday Gruha Yojana and Biju KBK as KBK Viksa Yojana.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is now the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, had slammed the Majhi government for changing the names of a large number of schemes launched by the BJD government.

“As many as 40 to 50 schemes launched by our government have been renamed by them. They are trying to take credit for the good work done by us,” Naveen had said.