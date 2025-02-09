MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mohan Charan Majhi government approves Unified Pension Scheme for 3.3 lakh employees

Under the UPS, a pensioner will receive a minimum monthly pension of ₹10,000 after completing a minimum service period of 10 years

Subhashish Mohanty Published 09.02.25, 06:51 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi File image

The Mohan Charan Majhi government has approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for its 3.3 lakh government employees.

The Odisha government has also assured immediate payouts to employees following their retirement.

The new pension scheme will be implemented from April 1. A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Majhi on Friday.

Under the UPS, a pensioner will receive a minimum monthly pension of 10,000 after completing a minimum service period of 10 years. The scheme guarantees family pension benefits in case of death, unlike the National Pension System (NPS).

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Majhi said: “Employees can choose to enrol in the NPS to avail of its pension benefits.”

A retired employee with a minimum service period of 25 years is entitled to a pension at the rate of 50 per cent of the average or basic salary received in the 12 months preceding retirement. The family pension will be available at the rate of 60 per cent of the pension.

Industrial workers will also be entitled to Dearness Relief based on the All-India Consumer Price Index or the Consumer Price Index on guaranteed pensions, assured family pensions, and assured minimum pensions. Retired employees will additionally receive a lump sum amount after retirement, alongside gratuity.

Housing scheme

The Odisha government has also decided to implement the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, which is aimed at providing affordable housing to the economically weaker sections of the society, those who were denied houses under PMAY, displacement and other factors.

Additional reporting by PTI

