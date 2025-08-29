Mohan Bhagwat springs 3-child formula, cites ‘extinction’ risk from falling birth rates

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said every Indian couple should have three children, arguing that communities with a fertility rate under three face the danger of extinction.

He appeared to rule out Prime Minister Narendra Modi or himself retiring after turning 75 in September — a speculation Bhagwat had helped fuel with certain remarks last month.

The widely accepted figure for total fertility rate (TFR) — the average number of children born to a woman — below which a population declines is 2.1. Bhagwat acknowledged this but argued that “you can never have 0.1 of a child and so it has to

be three”.

He also invoked “all the scriptures and texts in the world” in support of his replacement TFR of 3, but mistakenly referring to it as the “birth rate” — the number of live births per 1,000 population.

Bhagwat’s remarks came in reply to questions from the audience and the media after his two-day lecture to mark the Sangh’s upcoming centenary.

He was forthright on most subjects but sidestepped a query about the prolonged delay in the appointment of a new BJP president, attributed to the Sangh’s reluctance to have a Modi-Amit Shah rubber stamp in the post.

Bhagwat claimed the RSS didn’t meddle in the BJP’s affairs, else “it wouldn’t have taken so long to decide (a new BJP chief)”.

Asked about demography change — seen widely as a Rightwing bogey to stoke fear about Muslims and illegal immigration — Bhagwat expressed worry about the fall in India’s TFR.

India’s TFR has fallen below replacement level in recent years, and was reported to be 1.9 in 2024. While Hindutva outfits have often urged Hindus to have more children, Bhagwat did not mention any religious community.

“All the scriptures and texts in the world say that communities whose birth rate falls below three go extinct. So, it’s important to maintain it above three, as is done in all countries and societies,” he said.

“Doctors too tell me that having three children and early marriage help ensure the health of both parents and children,” he added.

“Our country’s population control (policy) recommends a birth rate of 2.1, which is fine as an average, but you can never have 0.1 of a child and so it has to be three. So, all Indian citizens should have three children so that the population is sufficient and under control too.”

A TFR of 3 is estimated to double the population in 30-35 years.

Bhagwat expressed concern about demography change, saying it had led to the partition of some countries.

“Demographic changes produce certain consequences. The partition of a country is one such result. I’m not only talking about India — this happened in Timor, Indonesia, as well,” he said.

He endorsed the Modi government’s crackdown on illegal immigration. He did not say, nor was he asked, anything about the alleged targeting of Indian Bengali migrant workers in several states.

Bhagwat was asked about his recent suggestion at an event that leaders should step down after turning 75.

His comment was seen as a hint to Modi, who turns 75 on September 17. It also set off speculation that Bhagwat himself might retire after attaining 75 years on September 11 to mount pressure on the Prime Minister.

Buttressing the idea was the unwritten retirement age of 75 that Modi is believed to have employed in the BJP to retire veterans who could have challenged his authority.

On Thursday, Bhagwat clarified that he had merely referred lightheartedly to remarks made by late RSS leader Moropant Pingle, who advocated stepping aside gracefully after a certain age, and contained no serious message.

“I never said I would retire or someone else should retire,” he said.

Bhagwat, however, added that an RSS activist worked or retired at the Sangh’s pleasure. This was seen as a veiled message to the BJP.

“In the Sangh, we are given a job, whether we want it or not. If I am 80 years old, and the Sangh says, ‘Go and run a shakha’, I shall have to do it,” he said.

“We do whatever the Sangh tells us to do.… We are ready to retire or work as long as the Sangh wants us to.”

BJP president

Bhagwat was evasive on the delay. “It’s not true that we decide on behalf of the BJP. We can give advice but the decision is theirs,” he said.

“If we had to decide, then would it have taken so much time?” he quipped, drawing laughter in the auditorium.

“Take your time. We don’t have anything to say. They (BJP) have to decide.”

Bhagwat denied differences with the Modi government.

“There is no quarrel. We have good coordination with every government. Struggle might be there, but there isno quarrel.”