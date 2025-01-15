Mohan Bhagwat bids harmony bye: Ram temple tied to 'true independence'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that India got “true independence” with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 last year, returning to the Sangh’s core theme after straying on the slippery course of sending out messages of harmony and getting roasted for it within the saffron camp.

Bhagwat’s claim comes against the backdrop of his message of unity and remarks against the rising cases of temple-mosque controversies in the country that had met with firm disapproval from Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Hindutva mascot

Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at an event in Indore on Monday, Bhagwat said the Ram temple consecration day should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi”, symbolising the establishment of India’s sovereignty after centuries of persecution.

“The true independence of India, which faced centuries of parachakra (enemy attacks), was established on that day (the day the Ram temple was consecrated). India had secured independence but it was not established,” Bhagwat said.

“India got freedom on August 15. We got political independence. We made a Constitution too… but the country was not run according to the spirit of the document,” he added.

He was speaking at an event where he presented the National Devi Ahilya Award to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that has been tasked with overseeing the temple construction.

The RSS, which didn’t play a major role in India’s freedom struggle, had also dithered on upholding the Tricolour over its “bhagwa” (saffron) flag. Post-Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted at the RSS’s Nagpur headquarters on August 15, 1947, and then again on January 26, 1950. However, after 1950, the Tricolour was only hoisted in 2002.

The RSS, which actively participated in the Ram temple movement, hails the construction of the shrine as a symbol of Hindutva pride but Bhagwat in recent times has been critical of efforts by Hindutva groups to spark temple-mosque controversies along the lines of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The RSS chief said the Ram temple movement was started to awaken the “swa” (self) of Bharat so that the country could stand on its own feet and show the path to the world.

In June last year, he had said it was not proper to “look for a Shivling under every mosque” post-Ayodhya. After a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year sparked violence, Bhagwat had openly slammed such efforts. Four persons had died when a mob clashed with the police during the survey to find out if the mosque was built by demolishing a temple during the reign of Mughal emperor Babur.

“New disputes are raked up every day. How can this be allowed? This shouldn’t continue. India needs to show that we can live together,” the RSS chief had said, stressing the need for harmony in the country.

At Monday’s event, however, Bhagwat did not refer to the increasing cases of Hindutva groups approaching the courts seeking surveys of Mughal-era mosques over claims that they were built by decimating temples.

Earlier this week, Adityanath had justified the effort to look beyond Ayodhya in the context of the Sambhal controversy. “Reclaiming our heritage is not a bad thing. Sanatan proof is now visible in Sambhal. Disputed structures shouldn’t be called mosques. India won’t be run on the Muslim League mentality,” Adityanath had said, striking a line contrary to the RSS chief’s.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut slammed Bhagwat’s comments. “Ram Lalla was not brought by the RSS.... Bhagwat has not written the Constitution. What he is saying is wrong. Ram Lalla has been here for thousands of years. We have fought for him, but there should not be any politics over this,” Raut said on Tuesday.