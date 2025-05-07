Exercise in border belligerence: Security drills across country today

Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with several high-ranking officials and reviewed preparations to strengthen civil defence mechanisms a day ahead of the nationwide mock drills amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force will also hold “pre-planned, routine” military drills in Rajasthan along the international border with Pakistan. Sources said a Notam, or Notice to Airmen, had been issued for the exercise for May 7 and 8. Scheduled to begin at 9.30pm, the drills will continue for eight hours, during which flight operations at airports close to the border would be suspended.

The home ministry had on Monday announced that mock drills — the first since the 1971 war — would be conducted at 244 designated civil defence districts across the country.

The development comes at a time India is weighing its options to avenge the Pahalgam massacre and Pakistan has warned of a “swift and notched-up response”.

Sources said Mohan convened Tuesday’s meeting to assess and coordinate civil defence preparedness with special focus on 100 of the 244 locations that had been identified as “highly sensitive”. Sources said the sensitive sites were located in bordering areas. The meeting was also attended by the chief secretaries of various states.

A list of vital installations codified under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, includes defence and paramilitary installations, hospitals and installations of strategic importance.

“The focus of the meeting was to enhance emergency preparedness, besides discussing ways to train civilians for emergency scenarios. Key focus areas include public response to air raid sirens, actions to take during blackouts and the readiness of essential supplies,” a home ministry official said.

“We are reviewing preparedness. During the meeting, we identified some loopholes which will be rectified. Delhi, Bengal and Punjab have a large number of active civil defence volunteers who are engaged in civic duties, including traffic and crowd management,” he added.

According to him, civilians will be advised to keep medical kits, torches and candles handy during the mock drill on Wednesday.

Sources said air sirens would be sounded during the mock drill followed by instructions to the public on the appropriate response. The drill will educate citizens on mutual assistance. Special attention will be given to sensitive locations such as airports, railway stations, bus stands and hospitals.

In Ferozepur, Punjab, a blackout drill was conducted in the cantonment area on Monday. Sources said lights were switched off for half an hour from 9pm. The drill reminded many of the 1971 war, when the bordering district was a key area of conflict.

The home ministry has announced that all states and Union Territories will organise and oversee the drill, which will involve local government authorities, civil defence wardens, home guards, the National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan members and school and college students.

In Delhi, all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to prepare detailed contingency plans. Sources said DCPs had begun holding strategy meetings with senior officers to increase patrolling and tighten security across key locations in Delhi as part of the larger civil defence readiness effort.

Prashant Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh director-general of police (DGP), said: “We have classified the 75 districts of the state in three categories according to the situation. There are 19 districts in ‘A’, 54 in ‘B’ and 2 in ‘C’ categories. This is in accordance with the degree of sensitivity with which a district reacts in certain situations.

“Right from the local administration, police and other security forces to the fire brigade and civic bodies — all have been asked to chalk out plans in coordination with each other for the mock drill. We will also hold meetings with civil society and practise joint mock drills soon,”he added.

Director-general of fire and emergency services (Odisha), Sudhanshu Sarangi, said: “We will carry out the mock drills in several urban areas of the state. The mock drill will continue for a week. During the civil defence mock drills, the sirens will be blown for about 5 minutes at 4pm. In coastal areas, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority will use its sirens meant for natural disasters. We advise the public to take shelter under any concrete roof during this period.”

The Northeast, which borders Bangladesh, China, Bhutan and Myanmar, is also geared up for Wednesday’s mock drill. Assam will hold drills “on air raid and war preparations” at 14 civil defence districts from 4pm.

Drills will also be heldin all eight Tripura districts, 10 districts of Nagalandand 1 district of Manipur (Imphal West).

At Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, near the China border, the drill will start at 8am.