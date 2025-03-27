‘Miscommunication arm of ruling party’: Kunal Kamra takes swipe at mainstream media

If journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy, Kunal Kamra thinks it’s time for a demolition job.

The stand-up comedian has lashed out at the mainstream media, calling it a “miscommunication arm of the ruling party” and accusing news channels of ignoring real issues.

His remarks, posted on X on Thursday, come amid a political storm over his parody song targeting Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that don’t matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity, they will be doing a favour to the country, its people and their own children,” Kamra wrote.

His comments follow an FIR filed against him by Mumbai Police after a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, alleging that Kamra made defamatory remarks against Shinde in his latest stand-up act.

Kamra had performed a parody of a song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, using the word “gaddar” (traitor), a term often used by Uddhav Thackeray’s faction to describe Shinde and his supporters after their 2022 rebellion against the former Maharashtra chief minister.

The controversy took a violent turn on Sunday night when Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show had been recorded.

Several people were arrested for the attack but later released on bail.

Maharashtra tourism minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai has since warned that Kamra should be arrested “at the earliest” and accused the police of “testing the patience” of party workers.

“We have been asked by Shinde to observe restraint, that is why we are quiet. As Shiv Sena workers, we know how to drag him out from wherever he is hiding, but as ministers, we have some restrictions,” Desai said.

He went on to add, “Do not test our patience and nab him from wherever he is, put him in a tyre and give him ‘prasad’.” In Marathi, prasad refers to an offering made to God, but is also used as a euphemism for punishment.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also weighed in on the row, saying that legal action against Kamra should go ahead if it is required by law.

“Freedom of speech and expression is well laid out. The Constitution has also laid certain safeguards, and those are as important as the rights,” Vaishnaw said at the Times Now Summit.

Kamra, known for his outspoken political satire, has not yet responded to the threats from Shiv Sena leaders.