Teen killed on railway track near Puri while filming Diwali reel as train approaches

Biswajit Sahu, 18, dies performing stunts on tracks with friends recording him as East Coast Railway urges caution and GRP probes the incident

Subhashish Mohanty Published 23.10.25, 05:13 AM
Representational picture

A minor boy was killed while shooting a reel on a railway track near Janakadeipur railway station in Puri district on Tuesday afternoon.

The spot is about 18km from Puri railway station. The deceased was identified as Biswajit Sahu alias Dipu, a resident of Puri town.

Biswajit and his friends had gone on a motorcycle to Dakhinakali Temple, about 22km from Puri, to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali. The incident occurred while they were returning home.

They stopped near the railway tracks to make a reel, during which Biswajit performed stunts as his friend recorded him. He reportedly failed to notice a speeding train approaching from behind.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway authorities have urged people to stay cautious. In July this year, Boudh police had detained three minors for performing life-threatening stunts by lying between railway tracks as a train passed over them.

