Mild earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar; no damage reported

An earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar and a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 1.36 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface at latitude, 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.87 degrees east, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.