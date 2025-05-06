MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Meth tablets worth Rs 30.7 crore seized near Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram

Police intercept vehicle near Vanzau village in major drug bust along border; 2 lakh tablets found in hidden compartments

PTI Published 06.05.25, 03:23 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

In a major drug haul, Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30.72 core near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

During patrolling on Sunday evening, police stopped a vehicle on suspicion near Vanzau village and during a thorough search, found 2 lakh tablets weighing 236 kg concealed in the car, he said.

Two persons, identified as Laltanpuia (30) and Vanropuia (27), both from Champhai's Vengthar locality, have been arrested for transporting the stimulant drug, which is suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

