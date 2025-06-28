Bihar electoral roll row: INDIA bloc alleges BJP 'help,' NDA claims Opposition 'scared' of poll loss

A day after the INDIA bloc alleged that the intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar was being conducted to "help" the BJP in the assembly elections due later this year, NDA partners in the state claimed that the Mahagathbandhan was "scared of losing the polls".

Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, both of whom spoke to journalists here separately, claimed that the RJD-Congress-Left combine was trying to come up with an "excuse" for performing poorly in the elections.

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said, "The Representation of People Act, 1950, stipulates that such revision of electoral rolls be undertaken from time to time. This is to ensure transparency and remove anomalies like dead people's names being retained in voters' lists and those of existing ones missing."

The Hajipur MP added, "Those who are raising questions over the exercise seem to be scared of the defeat that stares at them in the face. They have tried to blame their earlier losses on EVMs. This time they are coming up with a fresh excuse."

Notably, the special intensive revision has started in the state with booth-level officers going door to door with separate sets of forms meant for voters of different age groups.

The INDIA bloc had on Friday alleged that the BJP, which rules the Centre and shares power in the state, had put pressure on the Election Commission (EC) to undertake the exercise which could "lead to the deletion of names of those who were unlikely to vote for the NDA".

The opposition coalition had also said it would send a delegation to place before the EC its objections, and warned of "future course of action" if the poll panel failed to respond satisfactorily.

Manjhi, a former chief minister who now represents Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, scoffed at the INDIA bloc for its tirade.

"I know of many seats where up to 20,000 bogus voters are registered. They (the opposition) would have liked to capitalise on this anomaly. Now, following the special intensive revision, names of such bogus voters would be struck off, much to their chagrin," he added.

