Chirag Paswan condemns law student gangrape, calls for President’s rule in Bengal

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday condemned the alleged gang rape of a law student in West Bengal and advocated clamping of the President's rule on the state.

Paswan spoke to reporters in Bihar's Patna, where he was asked about the incident in connection with which four persons, including the prime accused who has alleged links with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, have been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The situation in Bengal has become horrifying. Not a day passes without incidents of murder, loot and rape. In most such cases, the culprits have been associated with the party in power there", alleged the NDA partner.

Chirag also claimed that Bengal's ruling party is "quick to point fingers at its opponents but unwilling to set its own house in order".

"Even after 75 years of Independence, the state reports electoral violence, more than any other province," he alleged.

"I am therefore of the view that President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal, and it should remain in place till assembly polls are held. Only then can we ensure free and fair elections", added the Union minister.

The assembly polls are due in West Bengal next year.

The BJP, which is the NDA's largest constituent, has in the past one decade emerged as the ruling Trinamool Congress' principal rival.

Meanwhile, when another Union minister from Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, was asked about the incident, he said, "Banerjee, as a woman and as the chief minister, should take moral responsibility and resign".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.