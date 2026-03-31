IMD forecasts more heatwave days than usual across parts of India from April to June

Some parts of east, central and northwest India, along with the southeast Peninsula, are likely to see more heatwave days than usual between April and June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Tuesday.

During these months, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except most parts of east and northeast India and eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions, where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected.

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"During the hot season (April-May-June), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some regions of Maharashtra and Telangana, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," said the IMD.

The department also stated that in April, monthly maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country.

However, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over many parts of east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India and southern peninsular India during the month.

Also, above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of India, except for some isolated pockets in the southern peninsula, where normal minimum temperatures are expected during April.

The rainfall during April 2026, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be above normal.

"Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except Northeast India. Below-normal rainfall is expected over many parts of northeastern India," the IMD said.

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