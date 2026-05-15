Ladakh rescue operation: Army, police bring seven stranded tourists to safety in Drass

Seven tourists, including women and children, were rescued during an operation launched by police after they got stranded due to bad road conditions in Ladakh's Drass district, officials said.

The night operation was conducted by the police and Army between Labar and Umbala in Ladakh, officials said.

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An information was received by the police regarding the stranded tourists, following which a rescue operation was immediately initiated in the difficult mountainous terrain between Umbala and Manman Top, they said.

Two vehicles carrying the tourists had reportedly got stuck on the road stretch between Labar and Umbala during the night, prompting authorities to rush assistance to the area.

A police team from Drass moved towards the spot despite challenging weather and terrain conditions, while another team from Sankoo police post was simultaneously dispatched from the opposite side, officials said, adding they were joined by the Army.

All the seven stranded tourists along with their vehicles were safely rescued and later escorted towards Sankoo, they added.

Police officials advised travellers to remain cautious while undertaking journeys in high-altitude areas and to stay updated about the road and weather conditions before travelling.

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