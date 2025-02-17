Meet Bheem, father of six lakh buffaloes, star attraction of Odisha's fishery and dairy festival

Bheem, a 9-year-old male buffalo of the Murrah breed, was the star attraction during the three-day fishery and dairy festival (Matsya-Pranee Samavesh) on Sunday.

In addition to the six-foot-tall Bheem, the farmers were attracted to the 100-centimetre-tall Punganur cow.

While Bheem has travelled from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Bhubaneswar, the Punganur cows came from Andhra Pradesh. Panganur cows are a rare, dwarf breed that originated in Andhra Pradesh.

Bheem was the cynosure of all eyes for its impressive size, weighing around 1500 kilograms. Its shiny black skin, royal looks and robust health attracted the farmers. The six-feet tall bovine creature touched eight feet or more whenever he craned his neck. He is 15 feet long and three-and-a-quarter feet wide.

The owner, a lawyer in a Rajasthan Court, Arvind Jangid, told The Telegraph, “We sell his semen to farmers. The main purpose of bringing him here is to create awareness among farmers that they should rear quality buffaloes. We have come here at the request of the chief minister’s office. We have received many queries on how to use semen for artificial insemination of their buffaloes.”

He said: “We collect the semen four to five times a year. Later, we preserve the semen in liquid nitrogen at -196 degrees Celsius. It’s given to farmers at ₹1,500 for each small refill. But here, we want to give it to farmers at ₹500 per refill. The buffaloes produced by the semen of Bheem are giving 25 to 30 litres of milk per day. Its offsprings are also sold at a higher price fetching good profit to farmers.”

The proud owner maintained that Bheem is the father to nearly six lakh buffaloes.

On being asked about what would be the price, the lawyer turned farmer said, “It’s priceless for us. Recently, I received an offer of ₹30 crore. Bheem is the strongest among all Pandavs, so I have given it the name of Bheem.”