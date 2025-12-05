MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 05 December 2025

Marriage age no bar to live-in partnerships, rules Rajasthan High Court

Public prosecutor Vivek Choudhary argued that the man, being under 21, the minimum legal age for men to marry, should not be allowed to be in a live-in partnership

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 05.12.25, 01:20 PM
Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court Wikipedia

The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that two adults are free to choose a live-in relationship even if they have not reached the legal age required for marriage.

The ruling came from Justice Anoop Dhand while hearing a protection plea filed by an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man from Kota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple told the court they were living together voluntarily and had executed a live-in agreement on October 27, 2025. They said the woman’s family opposed the relationship and had threatened to kill them.

Also Read

Their complaint to the Kota police, according to the petition, went unaddressed.

Public prosecutor Vivek Choudhary opposed the plea and argued that the man, being under 21, the minimum legal age for men to marry, should not be allowed to be in a live-in partnership.

The court rejected that argument. It said the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution cannot be curtailed “merely because the petitioners are not of marriageable age.”

Justice Dhand added, “The state has a constitutional obligation to safeguard the life and liberty of every individual,” and noted that live-in relationships are neither prohibited nor criminalised in Indian law.

The court has directed the superintendents of police of Bhilwara and Jodhpur (rural) to verify the facts mentioned in the petition, assess the threat and provide protection to the couple if required.

RELATED TOPICS

Marriage Adults
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Putin-Modi summit: Defence mega-deals and a trade reset on the table today

From fighter jets to pharma, leaders aim for $100 billion trade while cutting India’s massive deficit
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this government’s monopoly model

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT