3 killed, 7 Injured in SUV-truck collision after Maha Kumbh visit in Madhya Pradesh

Three men were killed and seven others injured when their SUV crashed into a truck on a roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district while they were returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, police said on Tuesday.

Rewa shares border with Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on National Highway-30, located 40 km from the Rewa district headquarters, at around 10.30 pm on Monday after the sports utility vehicle's (SUV) driver dozed off, Mangawa police station house officer Varsha Sonkar told PTI.

The SUV hit a truck parked on the roadside, according to police.

The pilgrims, who had hired the SUV for travelling to the Maha Kumbh, were returning home in MP's Sehore district when they met with the accident, the official said.

Three men, believed to be in the age group of 40 to 50 years, died on the spot. They were yet to be identified, she said.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, the official said.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospital, the official added.

