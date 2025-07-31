New rules for Mussoorie tourists: No entry without online check-in first, registration of vehicle mandatory

The tourists visiting Mussoorie will now have to register their details on a portal developed by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department at the time of check-in, an official on Thursday said.

District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey said that the new rule came into force on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotels, guest houses, homestays and other such facilities have to first register themselves on the portal and do the registration of their guests as they check-in, he added.

Pandey said this is being done to deal with overcrowding and managing traffic at the popular tourist spot.

The new rule had to be introduced as the arrival of tourists in the town have almost doubled between 2022 and 2024, he added.

"The move will provide real-time data on tourist footfall in the town," Pandey said.

Hoteliers and owners of similar facilities have been asked to comply with the new rule, he added.

Earlier in May, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the state government to initiate tourist registration in the hill station and submit data regularly.

To manage overwhelming crowds and traffic jams in the popular hill station, the Dehradun administration planned to implement a mandatory pre-registration system for tourists visiting Mussoorie during the peak season.

Mussoorie has witnessed a sharp rise in tourist numbers, with over 21 lakh visitors recorded in 2024, up from 11 lakh in 2022. This surge has led to severe congestion, especially on the stretch from Gandhi Chowk to Mall Road.

Accommodation providers will first need to register their establishment on the portal with the following details:

1. Name and contact number of the owner

2. Type of facility (hotel, homestay, etc.)

3. Name of the property

4. Number of rooms and total guest capacity

Once this is completed, guest registration can be carried out by the facility during check-in.

In addition to hotel-based registration, tourists will have to pre-register before entering Mussoorie. The steps are as follows:

1. Fill out an online form with name, contact, vehicle number, stay details, and travel dates.

2. Domestic travellers will receive an OTP on their mobile; international visitors will get it via email.

3. After verification, a QR code will be generated, which needs to be shown at entry points.

Checkpoints like Kimadi, Kempty Falls, and Kuthal Gate will scan the QR code, while ANPR cameras verify vehicle details. As per reports, the system is expected to be enforced only during high-traffic periods, not year-round.

(With inputs from agencies)