1 Kumbh pilgrim dies, 12 injured after pick-up van collides with truck

One person died and 12 others got injured on Monday after a pick-up van collided with a container truck at Naxalbari on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Police sources said that a group of 13 persons from Kamrup and Mairang districts of Assam were on their way to the Mahakumbh in Allahabad in a pick-up van.

Early in the morning, it collided head-on with the truck in the Satbhaiya area of Naxalbari.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the spot. People of the area rushed to help the victims. They took the injured to the Naxalbari block hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Some of the injured were sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Some who escaped with mild injuries were administered first-aid.

Police have seized both the vehicles. Investigations have started.

Workshop blaze

A fire broke out at a grille workshop at the Paschim Dhantala area under Fulbari-II gram panchayat on the outskirts of Siliguri on Monday. Some bystanders spotted the blaze around 10am.

Soon, a fire tender from the Fulbari fire station reached the spot. By 11am, the fire was doused. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. No one was injured, sources said.