Eight dead, several injured in suspected explosion in Telangana pharma plant: Police

At least eight death, several people suffered injuries in a suspected explosion in a pharma plant in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

A police official said 14 injured people were rescued and they were shifted to hospitals, PTI reported.

The rescue operation was in progress and their condition was not known immediately, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

Asked if it was an explosion, the official said it "looks like" one.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care, an official release said.

The reactor blast took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1, Medak. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. According to ANI citing Telangana fire officials, nearly 15 to 20 people were injured.

Witnesses reported seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the chemical plant.

Authorities fear the death toll might rise as search efforts continue in the gutted facility.

In order to provide emergency services, ambulances have rushed to the spot.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical industry dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.