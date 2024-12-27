Manmohan Singh preferred his Maruti 800 over BMW, recalls Singh's chief bodyguard

Manmohan Singh preferred his modest Maruti Suzuki 800 over luxury BMWs even when holding the office of prime minister as it reaffirmed his connection with the middle class and commitment to work for the common man.

Singh's humility and grounded nature were highlighted in a heartfelt social media memoir by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who worked as Singh's chief bodyguard for almost three years.

He shared the note on social media shortly after the 92-year-old Singh passed away late on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Arun, who served as Singh's close protection officer for nearly three years during his tenure in the Special Protection Group (SPG), shared his experiences and insights into Singh's personality, emphasising his simple lifestyle and connection with the common man.

Recalling his role as head of the SPG's Close Protection Team (CPT) for the prime minister, Arun said, "As the AIG CPT, my responsibility was to stay with the prime minister at all times, like his shadow. If only one bodyguard could stay with him, it had to be me." One anecdote Arun shared reflected Singh's simplicity -- his attachment to his personal car, a modest Maruti Suzuki 800.

Despite having a fleet of high-security vehicles, including a luxurious BMW, for official travel, Singh would often express his preference for the modest car.

Arun recalled Singh telling him, "Asim, I don't like travelling in this car (BMW). My car is the Maruti." He said he would explain to Singh the security requirements of the high-tech BMW but the former prime minister's gaze would always turn to the Maruti Suzuki 800 as his motorcade passed by it.

"It was as if he was reaffirming his identity as a middle-class man and his commitment to caring for the common man. While the BMW might symbolise the grandeur of the prime minister's position, in his heart, he saw the Maruti as his car," Arun added.

While talking to PTI Videos, Arun recalled that Singh's car -- a constant emotional connection to his modest roots -- was maintained inside the compound of the prime minister's residence.

"Dr Singh couldn't drive his Maruti Suzuki 800 due to protocol and my responsibility included starting the car daily and running it briefly within the prime minister's residence," he revealed.

Reflecting on Singh's austere lifestyle, Arun remarked that he never let his high office distance him from his simple economic and social values.

"He was a man of principles, values and a thorough gentleman," the IPS officer-turned-BJP lawmaker told PTI.

Recalling his years in the SPG, Arun said, "It was an opportunity to work so closely with him that I became his shadow. I learned a great deal from him -- his punctuality, composure during crises, and his ability to treat everyone equally, particularly his care and concern for his staff." Talking to PTI Videos, Arun also praised Singh's disciplined routine.

"Even in the nation's busiest office, Dr Singh reserved an hour daily for reading. Whether it was a book or a research paper, his dedication to learning was extraordinary. During flights, he often carried books, reading 100-150 pages in a single sitting. His thirst for knowledge, even at the peak of his political career, was unparalleled," Arun said.

He highlighted Singh's immense contributions to India, describing him as a visionary leader. "The whole nation acknowledges his pivotal role in steering India out of a closed economy to a market-driven one. His legacy as the architect of India's economic reforms will always be remembered." Comparing Singh to BR Ambedkar, the Uttar Pradesh minister emphasised the importance of education in Singh's journey.

"Both leaders advanced solely through their intellect and expertise in their fields. Dr Singh faced significant hardships, including Partition, which forced his family to migrate from present-day Pakistan to India. Despite those challenges, his unwavering focus on education led him to achieve remarkable heights, much like Dr Ambedkar," he explained.

