Manmohan Singh cremated at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, daughter lights the funeral pyre

Daughter of Manmohan Singh lights the funeral pyre at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi Former PM Manmohan Singh's daughter lights his funeral pyre at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

Sikh priests, family members of Manmohan Singh recite verses from Gurbani before his last rites Sikh priests, family members of former PM Manmohan Singh recite verses from Gurbani before his last rites. Amidst chants of Satnam, Satnam, Satnam, Wahe Guru ji the final rites are being performed. The last prayers are read before the funeral. VIDEO | Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh being taken for cremation after leaders and dignitaries pay their last respects at Nigambodh Ghat.



President Murmu attends last rites of Manmohan Singh, lays wreath on his mortal remains President Droupadi Murmu attends last rites of ex-PM Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, lays wreath on his mortal remains. President Droupadi Murmu pays her last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the latter's state funeral, at the Nigambodh Ghat, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. PTI

PM Modi pays last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi

King of Bhutan and foreign minister of Mauritius in India for funeral of Manmohan Singh King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat. India's relations with several key countries, including Bhutan and Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Singh's prime ministership.

PM Modi reaches Nigambodh Ghat for last rites of Manmohan Singh Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Nigambodh Ghat for last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reach Nigambodh Ghat for last rites of ex-PM Manmohan Singh. VIDEO | PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah (@AmitShah), Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh), JP Nadda (@JPNadda), Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju), and other political leaders arrive at Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh. #ManmohanSinghPassedAway



Soldiers escort mortal remains of Manmohan Singh for last rites at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi Soldiers escort the mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh for last rites at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

Coffin carrying mortal remains of Manmohan Singh kept on a raised platform decked in white flowers at Nigambodh Ghat The coffin carrying Manmohan Singh's mortal remains kept on a raised platform decked in white flowers at Nigambodh Ghat

PM Modi to pay tribute at Nigambodh Ghat Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tribute at Nigambodh Ghat. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju at Nigambodh Ghat.

Mortal remains of Manmohan Singh arrive at Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites Former PM Manmohan Singh's mortal remains arrive at Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites. VIDEO | Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh reach Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi for the last rites.



(Source: Third Party)#ManMohanSingh pic.twitter.com/wQqqBeU2Cd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2024 The mortal remains being taken inside the Nigambodh Ghat amid military drum rolls and chants of 'Satnam, Wahe Guru.'

Rahul Gandhi joins the convoy carrying mortal remains of Manmohan Singh to Nigambodh Ghat Rahul Gandhi joins the convoy carrying Manmohan Singh's mortal remains to Nigambodh Ghat The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Nigambodh Ghat to pay last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh

Final journey begins as his mortal remains leave AICC headquarters for Nigambodh Ghat The final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader. The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh Amar Rahe". Singh's mortal remains were taken to the AICC headquarters from his residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road a little before 9 AM. Meanwhile, the funeral preparations were given final touches at the Nigambodh Ghat where the last rites of former the prime minister would be performed at 11.45 am with full state honours.

Delhi: Visuals from Nigambodh Ghat where last rites of late former PM Manmohan Singh will be performed

Mortal remains of Manmohan Singh being taken from Congress headquarters to Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi for the last rites

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh at party headquarters in Delhi Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several ex-Union ministers were among those who paid tributes to the former PM. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were also there.

Sonia Gandhi puts the party flag over the mortal remains of Manmohan Singh as she paid her last respects at party headquarters

Kharge, Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi pay respects Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's body placed inside Congress headquarters; Kharge, Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi among first ones to pay respects. Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, relatives reach AICC HQ; Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi present.

Mortal remains of Manmohan Singh arrives at AICC headquarters The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the Congress headquarters here from his residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle on Saturday. Singh's mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters for party leaders and workers to pay their last respects to him. The former prime minister's last rites will be held at Nigambodh Ghat and his final journey will begin from the Congress headquarters. A seven-day national mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.