Mangaluru shock: Man breaks cordon, kisses prime murder accused, flies scene

An unidentified youth breached the police cordon on Monday and approached Shafi Bellare, the prime accused in the 2022 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar, while he was being produced before a court here.

Despite two police constables escorting him, the youth managed to hold Bellare’s head with both hands and kiss him on the forehead.

The incident unfolded in full public view inside the court premises, despite a visible police presence.

Bellare, currently in judicial custody, was brought to the Belthangady court in connection with a separate case related to an inflammatory speech he allegedly made in 2017 against the RSS and Kalladka Bhatt.

According to police, the youth fled the scene immediately after the incident. A search is underway to identify and apprehend him.

