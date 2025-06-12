MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Survivors not ruled out, says Ahmedabad police chief after Air India plane crash

Jet went down minutes after takeoff for London; thick smoke seen, rescue teams working at Meghaninagar

PTI Published 12.06.25, 06:58 PM

PTI

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said possibility of survivors in Thursday's Air India plane crash cannot be ruled out rpt out.

He said rescue operations are underway at the site of the crash in Meghaninagar close to Ahmedabad international airport.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm.. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

"Possibility of survivors in the plane crash incident cannot be ruled out. Our rescue operations at the site are still ongoing. Some people have been taken to hospital," Malik said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

