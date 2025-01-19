MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 January 2025

Man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan arrested after over 70 hours: Police

The man, who was nabbed from Thane near Mumbai where he was apparently sleeping in the bushes, first gave his name as Bijoy Das but later claimed his name is Mohammed Sajad

Our Web Desk Published 19.01.25, 09:13 AM
A man accused of the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his house, after his arrest from Maharashtra's Thane, early Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

A man accused of the alleged attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his house, after his arrest from Maharashtra's Thane, early Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. PTI

Mumbai police early on Sunday arrested a man who they said had broken into Saif Ali Khan’s home on Thursday and seriously injured the Bollywood star.

The man, who was nabbed from Thane near Mumbai where he was apparently sleeping in the bushes, first gave his name as Bijoy Das but later claimed his name is Mohammed Sajad, reports quoted police officials as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

A DCP-rank official was reportedly part of the combing team that nabbed the man. Unnamed police officers were quoted as saying in some reports that the man earlier worked in Thane and so was familiar with the area where he was hiding.

Also Read

There is still no clarity on the motive behind the attack though the cops say theft was the only reason the man had broken into the home of Saif and his wife, fellow Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, confronted a nanny who looks after the couple’s two young sons, stabbed Saif and fled without taking anything.

Kareena has reportedly told the police in her statement that the intruder was very aggressive and stabbed Saif repeatedly and fled without touching jewellery kept in the open.

On Saturday evening, the Railway Protection Force had picked up another man from Durg station in Chhattisgarh on a tip-off from Mumbai police.

Yet another man was also picked earlier on Saturday by a Mumbai police team in Madhya Pradesh, sources said. They didn’t say why, or exactly where, he had been detained.

There is also no clarity yet whether these three men are interlinked in any way.

RELATED TOPICS

Stabbing Arrest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

This is no closure, stables need cleansing: RG Kar case nears end, but questions remain

The perception among many in Calcutta, irrespective of their political affiliation and ideology, remains that the Kolkata Police’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the discovery of the doctor’s body at RG Kar hospital on the morning of August 9 smacked of suspicion
Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Samvidhan Suraksha Conference in Patna on Saturday
Quote left Quote right

Mohan Bhagwat is destroying thought of the Constitution from India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT