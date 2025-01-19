Man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan arrested after over 70 hours: Police

Mumbai police early on Sunday arrested a man who they said had broken into Saif Ali Khan’s home on Thursday and seriously injured the Bollywood star.

The man, who was nabbed from Thane near Mumbai where he was apparently sleeping in the bushes, first gave his name as Bijoy Das but later claimed his name is Mohammed Sajad, reports quoted police officials as saying.

A DCP-rank official was reportedly part of the combing team that nabbed the man. Unnamed police officers were quoted as saying in some reports that the man earlier worked in Thane and so was familiar with the area where he was hiding.

There is still no clarity on the motive behind the attack though the cops say theft was the only reason the man had broken into the home of Saif and his wife, fellow Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, confronted a nanny who looks after the couple’s two young sons, stabbed Saif and fled without taking anything.

Kareena has reportedly told the police in her statement that the intruder was very aggressive and stabbed Saif repeatedly and fled without touching jewellery kept in the open.

On Saturday evening, the Railway Protection Force had picked up another man from Durg station in Chhattisgarh on a tip-off from Mumbai police.

Yet another man was also picked earlier on Saturday by a Mumbai police team in Madhya Pradesh, sources said. They didn’t say why, or exactly where, he had been detained.

There is also no clarity yet whether these three men are interlinked in any way.