Man jumps into Yamuna from Delhi flyover after leaping out of auto; search underway

Police and rescue teams have launched a search operation and efforts are underway to trace the man whose identity is yet to be confirmed

PTI Published 04.05.25, 09:15 PM
Yamuna

Yamuna File picture

A middle-aged man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna river from the Geeta Colony flyover after leaping out of a moving auto-rickshaw on Sunday morning, police sources said.

Police and rescue teams have launched a search operation and efforts are underway to trace the man whose identity is yet to be confirmed, the source said.

An investigation is in progress to ascertain the reason behind the act, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

