MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 July 2025

Man dies after three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao area

Manoj Sharma, an employee at one of the shops housed in the building, was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure

PTI Published 11.07.25, 01:00 PM
Videograb

Videograb X/@PTI_News

A 46-year-old man was killed after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Manoj Sharma, an employee at one of the shops housed in the building, was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure. He was pulled out of the debris and taken to the Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was later declared dead, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Sharma had been an employee of the shop for nearly three decades.

Also Read

Officials said that a truck parked in front of the building was also severely damaged.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the building collapse near Mithai Pull at Lohia Chowk was received at 1:56 am. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

By 6:50 am, fire officials reported that the "ground-plus-two (G+2) structure comprising three shops and godowns had collapsed". The shops were on the ground floor, and the storage areas were on the upper floors "The shops formed part of the Azad Market cluster and primarily sold bags and canvas cloth," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Sharma was working at shop number 7A owned by Gulshan Mahajan. "He had been employed there for around 30 years," the DCP said, adding there was no report of any other casualty of death.

A case is being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings), and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Employee Debris
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘One arrow, two targets’: Cong takes a dig at PM Modi after RSS chief’s retirement remarks

Jairam Ramesh calls RSS chief’s statement a reminder to both Bhagwat and Modi, as both leaders turn 75 in September 2025
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

SC backing Aadhaar and ration cards as valid proof for enumeration is a big victory

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT