Kiren Rijiju halts cavalcade in Ladakh to help two accident victims

The minister also posted a video of him interacting with the victims who managed to climb atop the overturned vehicle amidst the gushing waters

PTI Published 26.08.25, 10:49 PM

@KirenRijiju/X via PTI Photo

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday stopped his cavalcade en route to Kargil from Kashmir after noticing a private vehicle that had plunged into the Drass river near here in Ladakh.

The Camper 207 vehicle, en route to Gumri, skidded off the road and rolled down into the river at Khushal Morh near police post Minimarg but both of its occupants – driver Haroon Rashid of Banihal and co-driver Mohd Abbass of Ramban – were rescued by police, officials said.

"Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived," Rijiju posted on X.

The minister also posted a video of him interacting with the victims who managed to climb atop the overturned vehicle amidst the gushing waters.

Rijiju was on the way to Ladakh from Kashmir, where he spent time in Sonamarg hill resort along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway.

A police official said personnel from Drass police station acted swiftly on getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Demonstrating exemplary courage and efficiency, the team successfully pulled out both victims from the submerged vehicle and evacuated them safely, he said.

The two suffered injuries and were shifted to sub-district hospital in Drass for treatment, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

