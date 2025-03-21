Man beaten to death after argument over his goat straying into neighbour's land escalates in UP's Ballia

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks after an argument over his goat straying into a neighbour's land escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Singhpur village of Phephana area when Awadhesh had a dispute with his neighbour Mandeep, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman said.

During the dispute Awadhesh was hit on the head with sticks, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

He said that the body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against Mandeep and his relative Sandeep.

