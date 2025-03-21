MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man beaten to death after argument over his goat straying into neighbour's land escalates in UP's Ballia

An officer said that the body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against Mandeep and his relative Sandeep

PTI Published 21.03.25, 03:58 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks after an argument over his goat straying into a neighbour's land escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Singhpur village of Phephana area when Awadhesh had a dispute with his neighbour Mandeep, Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman said.

During the dispute Awadhesh was hit on the head with sticks, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Also Read

He said that the body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against Mandeep and his relative Sandeep.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

