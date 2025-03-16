MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 March 2025

Madhya Pradesh man beaten to death for complaining about loud music during Holi amid school exams

The incident took place on Friday night in Mankisar village under Ramnagar police station limits, says official

PTI Published 16.03.25, 09:39 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A 64-year-old man died after being attacked over objection to loud music being played during Holi amid school exams in Maihar district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Mankisar village under Ramnagar police station limits, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Deepu Kewat was playing loud music on DJ (popular term for sound amplifiers) as part of Holi celebrations. His neighbour Shankar Kewat requested him to lower the volume since his children were studying for exams. In response, Deepu and five of his kin attacked Shankar and his family, including father Munna Kewat," he said.

"Munna Kewat collapsed on the ground in the attack and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Deepu and five of his relatives have been booked for murder. Efforts are on to nab them," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Holi 2025 Madhya Pradesh Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC to discuss linking of Aadhaar with voter I-cards after Trinamool's bogus voter claim

The move comes after Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee revealed instances of multiple voters in different states having been issued with electors’ photo identity cards (EPIC) with the same serial number. She alleged an attempt to manipulate polls — due in Bengal next year — with bogus voters
British PM Keir Starmer speaks with international leaders in a video conference at 10 Downing Street on March 15, 2025 in London, Britain. The call with European and world leaders was held to discuss the future of a peace plan in Ukraine.
Quote left Quote right

Sooner or later, Putin's going to have to engage in serious discussion about ceasefire

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT