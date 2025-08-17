Suresh Gopi breaks silence on voter list manipulation charges, says EC will respond to allegations

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday said there is no need for him to answer to the voters' list manipulation charges raised by the Congress and the Left parties, and the Election Commission of India would give them a reply in this regard.

Gopi said he is a minister, and he is delivering his responsibilities well.

While replying to reporters' questions, the BJP leader also called "vanaras" (monkeys) the persons who have raised voters' list manipulation charges against him.

"The Election Commission will give a reply to this (allegations). It is the EC who should answer. I am a minister. I am delivering my duties well.

Otherwise, they will get a reply when they take the matter to the Supreme Court," Gopi said.

He said those "vanaras" who have raised the charges could also go there to get answers.

It is for the first time that Gopi was responding to the allegations of voters' list manipulation charges against him and the BJP in connection with the Lok Sabha polls last year.

In the morning, the union minister garlanded the statue of the erstwhile ruler of the kingdom of Kochi, Shakthan Thampuran.

Later in the day, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Joseph Tajet came down heavily on Suresh Gopi over his vanara remarks, stating that the Congress party's culture does not permit them to respond in the same language.

While addressing a press conference here, he alleged that it has now become clear to everyone that Gopi manipulated the voters' list.

Tajet charged that he was making such remarks now to cover up his faults and divert people's attention.

Stating that Gopi might have made the "vanara" remark by looking at the mirror, the Congress leader further said the party would not backtrack from its allegations against him at any cost.

"He has not opened his mouth so far about the allegations. Now, his reply was tantamount to insulting the entire people of Thrissur. It is regrettable. Congress cannot give a reply on the same lines, as it is a party which respects others," the leader added.

The Congress, last week, made fresh allegations against Gopi, accusing him of submitting a false declaration to be included in the voters' list for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency during the 2024 general election.

The Congress has also filed a police complaint against the actor-turned-politician.

