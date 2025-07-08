MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man attacks girl with toilet acid after rejected proposal, sets himself on fire in Karnataka

Since the toilet acid cleaner was not very powerful, the victim only sustained rashes and redness on her face, with no disfigurement

PTI Published 08.07.25, 11:59 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with toilet acid cleaner here on Tuesday by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said.

The accused then reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze with diesel.

The incident occurred in Manchanabele village in this district.

According to police, Anand Kumar, in his early 20s is the victim's relative and wanted to marry her.

However, Vaishali rejected his marriage proposal. Agitated over this, he allegedly poured toilet acid cleaner on her face and attempted suicide outside her house by setting himself ablaze with diesel.

Since the toilet acid cleaner was not very powerful, the victim only sustained rashes and redness on her face, with no disfigurement.

Kumar sustained over 70 per cent burn injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition, they said.

A case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Chikkaballapura police station, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

