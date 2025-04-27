MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 27 April 2025

Man and sister shot while sleeping outside home in Mathura, rushed to hospital for care

According to police, the bullet pierced the man's leg and struck his sister in the stomach

PTI Published 27.04.25, 04:34 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A man and his sister sleeping on two cots outside their home in a village here have been grievously injured after unidentified assailants in a car shot at them, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Ahmal village under the Magorra police station limits in Mathura on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the bullet pierced the man's leg and struck his sister in the stomach. Both the victims were immediately rushed to the district hospital, from where they were transferred to SN Medical College in Agra for advanced treatment, considering the severity of their injuries.

Magorra Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said Ahmal resident Chandrapal Singh was having his house rebuilt, due to which his son Vishvendra Singh and daughter Shalu, both adults, were sleeping on cots placed on a platform in the premises.

The SHO said around 10.30 pm on Friday some occupants in a white car enquired about Chandrapal's address and upon reaching the spot immediately opened fire at the sleeping siblings.

The siblings are currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Police said they have launched a hunt for the assailants and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Weapons And Bullets Gun Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Day after army says ‘always prepared,’ navy drops missile-fire videos with #CombatReady

The development comes at a time when a seething India is weighing its response to the massacre in Pahalgam where terrorists killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in the idyllic meadow of Baisaran
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT