Mamata Banerjee demands SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash as leaders mourn Maharashtra deputy CM

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the plane crash in Pune district that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

“We want SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash; have no faith on any agency,” Banerjee said in Kolkata as quoted by PTI.

Earlier, on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation.”

Pawar, 66, was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings for the February 5 zilla parishad polls when the aircraft crashed while landing near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. There were five people on board.

Accident to be probed: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar’s death as “sad and unfortunate” and said the aircraft accident would be investigated.

“It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed,” Shinde told reporters.

“This loss is not just of the Pawar family but of the entire state. I am feeling as if I have lost my elder brother.”

He remembered Ajit Pawar as a fearless, straightforward leader with a strong grip on administration and recalled how, as finance minister, Pawar made fiscal arrangements for schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana. “We [Shinde, Pawar and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis] worked as a team,” he said.

PM Modi, Shah express grief; reach out to Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis to enquire about the crash.

In a post on X, Modi said Pawar’s death was untimely and shocking: “Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra.”

“His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

Shah called Pawar’s demise a personal loss. “Today, the news of the loss of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister and our senior NDA colleague Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic accident has left my heart deeply distressed,” Shah said.

“Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me,” he added, expressing condolences to the Pawar family.

Congress, Opposition leaders condole

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Ajit Pawar would be remembered as “a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness.”

“It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead,” Kharge said, adding, “No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travellers in an airplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The news of the demise of Ajit Pawar and others in the horrific plane crash in Maharashtra is extremely heartbreaking.”

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said India had lost one of its great sons.

“The news about Pawar's death is heartbreaking. He was a great son of Maharashtra who sincerely tried to change the destiny of the state,” he said, adding, “Today, India has lost one of its great sons.”

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta termed Ajit Pawar’s demise “an irreparable loss for Indian politics, especially Maharashtra.”

Fadnavis announces state mourning, holiday

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described Pawar’s death as unbelievable and said he had lost a good friend.

“After working closely together, it is unbelievable that he is no more,” Fadnavis said, announcing a three-day state mourning from January 28 to January 30 and declaring January 28 a government holiday.

The Maharashtra government said the national flag would be flown at half-mast during the mourning period and there would be no official entertainment as a mark of respect to the late deputy chief minister.

“Ajit Pawar’s death has left a void that will never be filled,” he said, adding that the entire state stood with Pawar’s family and the NCP in this hour of grief.

Several BJP leaders, including Ashish Shelar, Ravindra Chavan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also expressed condolences, describing Pawar as an experienced, disciplined and resolute leader whose contribution to Maharashtra’s governance would be remembered.